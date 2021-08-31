Tisha Campbell-Martin teams up with Jojo Siwa in the newest musical, The J Team!

Streaming on Paramount Plus today is the new live-action musical The J Team starring pop star and social media sensation Jojo Siwa and our guest today who we have loved on the big and small screen for over fifty years. She is the NAACP image award-winning entertainment legend and veteran, the multi-talented Tisha Campbell-Martin.

This is Tisha's first time playing a villain, but she says she had so much fun. The meaner she got, the harder her co-stars would laugh, she says. She was in awe of all the hard work and talent Jojo Siwa brought to the set, not only dancing and singing but also acting as the executive producer.

"After I read the film and understanding the theme of it all, like this authenticity, being your authentic self, you know shining and not bending the light for anyone to make them feel comfortable really was where I was too at being a new single mom," she says.

You can watch Tisha, Jojo, and the rest of the cast in The J Team streaming now on Paramount Plus!