Toast to mom with a delicious brunch at Michaels Genuine

Posted at 9:11 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 21:11:29-04

Looking for a special way to celebrate Mother's Day this year? Look no further than Michael's Genuine Food and Drink in the Design District. Bradley Herron, Culinary Director of Genuine Hospitality Group, joined Inside South Florida to share more about its Mother's Day brunch.

“For Mother's Day at Michael's Genuine we're featuring some savory dishes like a Maine lobster soft scramble with caviar cream fresh and asparagus frittata that we make in-house,” says Herron.

For more information, visit MichaelsGenuine.com

