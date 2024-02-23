Top 3 Viral Recipes You Should Be Making Now!

In today's culinary landscape, viral recipes have taken the internet by storm, offering innovative and delicious creations that everyone can enjoy. Renowned dietitian Annessa Chumbley shares her top three viral recipes that are not only delicious but also nutritious and easy to make.

Viral Recipe #1: The Chocolate-Dipped Date Heart

For this delightful treat, Nature's Delight Medjool Dates are the star ingredient. These dates are American Heart Check Certified, boasting a low glycemic index and high fiber content. To create this sweet indulgence, simply slice two dates halfway down, forming a heart shape. Fill the center with a mixture of peanut butter and protein powder, then press the dates together. Dip them in melted chocolate and finish with a sprinkle of coconut or freeze-dried strawberries. Find more inspiration at www.NaturalDelights.com.

Viral Recipe #2: Chewy Date Bark

Transform dates into a chewy and satisfying snack with this simple recipe. Flatten dates into a plank formation on parchment paper, then spread nut butter or yogurt over them. Drizzle with melted chocolate and sprinkle with peanuts, coconut, or pistachios. Refrigerate until firm, then break into bark pieces for a delicious treat.

Viral Recipe #3: Functional Mocktails

For a refreshing and functional beverage option, try OLIPOP, the world's first functional soda. With added prebiotics, plant-based fiber, and botanicals, OLIPOP offers a guilt-free soda experience. Indulge in flavors like Cream Soda, Root Beer, and Cherry Vanilla, all with minimal sugar and ample fiber. Visit drinkolipop.com to learn more and find OLIPOP at your local Costco. Annessa's Sleepy Girl Mocktail is a delightful concoction featuring Cherry Vanilla OLIPOP, tart cherry juice, lime slices, and a honey-rimmed glass dipped in crushed freeze-dried strawberries. For an added relaxation boost, mix in a scoop of magnesium L-threonate and top with cherries for a perfect bedtime treat.

For more nutritious recipes and tips, follow Annessa on social media at @annessachumbleyrd.

