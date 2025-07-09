Top Amazon Prime Day Picks for Beauty, Wellness, and Home from Expert Mickey Williams

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by ShareTheGlam.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and Lifestyle Expert Mickey Williams stopped by Inside South Florida to share her top must-haves across beauty, wellness, and home. From skincare to cutting boards, here are some standout deals you won’t want to miss.

Luseta Beauty

Known for being natural, clean, and affordable, Luseta products are formulated to address specific needs like hydration, volume, or repair. This Prime Day, shampoo and conditioner bundles, including popular formulas like Biotin & Collagen and Rosemary Mint, are available for up to 45% off.

Pharmaceris Dermo Mist Toner

This European skincare brand recently launched in the U.S. and is now offering 20% off sitewide through its Amazon storefront. One standout is the Pure Essence Elite Calming & Moisturizing Toner Mist, designed to rebalance pH and provide a quick boost of hydration.

Dossier Fragrances

Dossier has earned a cult following for its luxurious, affordable perfumes. Both collections are on sale: their inspired “Impressions” line is 20% off, while their “Originals” line is 30% off. The Sage & Black Tea scent even received an Allure Beauty Award.

Drift

Drift offers sleek, minimal car and home diffusers. During Prime Day, their diffusers are up to 25% off, and other scent products are discounted by 20%. Their clip-on car fresheners are a hit for on-the-go freshness.

MegaFood

Made with whole food ingredients like beets, broccoli, and oranges, MegaFood’s supplements are ideal for those seeking natural options. Their Blood Builder Minis (72-count) are 21% off, and other wellness products, including collagen supplements, are also discounted.

Boos Block Cutting Boards

John Boos is offering 15% off blocks, boards, and furniture made from sustainably sourced North American hardwood. Known for quality and durability, these cutting boards are a staple for summer cookouts and everyday prep. Even better, shoppers can head to JohnBoos.com directly for 50% off most products, excluding countertops.

