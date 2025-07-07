Top Chef Alum Michelle Wallace Shares Must-Have Products for the Ultimate Summer Cookout

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Perdue, Hidden Valley, South Chicago Packing, and Purina. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Grilling season is officially underway, and Top Chef alum and Houston-based chef Michelle Wallace joined Inside South Florida to help home cooks step up their summer game with a few essential ingredients and time-saving tools.

Perdue Chicken

Purdue chicken is at the center of Wallace’s summer menu. Their Grilled Chipotle Lime Chicken with Strawberry Salsa and Parmesan Garlic Wings are flavorful, crowd-pleasing dishes perfect for any cookout. Purdue products are made with no antibiotics ever and come in new sustainable packaging, making them a convenient and responsible choice for both weekday meals and weekend gatherings. For more information, visit Perdue.com .

Hidden Valley Ranch

To boost flavor, Wallace recommends Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. It's a simple way to enhance grilled wings, corn on the cob, salads, and more. The Hidden Valley Cilantro Lime Ranch adds a creamy, tangy finish, and the easy-squeeze bottle makes it quick to add just the right amount without creating a mess. For more information, visit HiddenValley.com .

South Chicago Packing

For those looking to take things up a notch, South Chicago Packing’s Wagyu Beef Tallow delivers rich, beefy depth to meats and vegetables. Now available in a spray can, this all-natural tallow adds a gourmet touch to any grill session while keeping prep and cleanup simple. For more information, visit SouthChicagoPacking.com .

Purina Beggin’ Strips

Wallace also makes room at the cookout for furry family members with Beggin’s limited-edition BBQ-inspired treats. Flavors like Beef & Bacon Brisket and Bacon & Pork Spare Rib are made with real bacon and quality ingredients. Created in partnership with BBQ legends Rodney Scott and Myron Mixon, these treats bring the cookout flavor straight to your pup’s bowl. For more information, visit Purina.com .