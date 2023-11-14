Top Gifts for Motorcycle Riders

Motorcycle Safety Foundation Rider Coach, Andria Yu, joined Inside South Florida to share the perfect gifts for the motorcycle enthusiasts in your life.

The lineup includes cutting-edge helmets with Bluetooth and heads-up displays, the latest gear and accessories, airbag jackets, and training classes for new riders.

“We have some great gift ideas for those riders in your life,” says Yu. “We have some great new technology with helmets. We'll start with the BILT Tech Note Three Bluetooth Helmet, has integrated speaker and microphone so you can stay connected to your rider even if you're just at home. Then we have the foresight helmet. This one has heads up display. It shows you real time street updates and navigation. It also has Bluetooth and a built in camera.”

For more information, visit RideWithUs.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Motor. Industry Council and Motorcycle Safety Foundation.