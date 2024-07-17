Top Home Improvement Tips from George Oliphant on ISF

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Signature Kitchen Suite, Trex, WCSC, and AERC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

George Oliphant joined Inside South Florida to share some exciting updates for both indoor and outdoor home improvement projects. Here’s a roundup of his top recommendations:

Signature Kitchen Suite 36-inch Pro Range

For home chefs looking to elevate their culinary game, the new 36-inch Pro Range from Signature Kitchen Suite is a must-have. This versatile appliance is the first and only range with built-in sous vide functionality, offering precision cooking typically reserved for top restaurants. It also features ultra-high and low gas burners, two induction zones, and a spacious oven that combines steam and convection cooking. This range ensures you can prepare food using a variety of methods with professional-grade results. For more information, visit signaturekitchensuite.com.

Trex Lineage Composite Decking

For those who love outdoor entertaining, Trex has introduced their next-generation Lineage boards. These composite decking boards feature heat-mitigating technology, making them cooler underfoot by reflecting sunlight. They are also made from 95% recycled materials, making them an environmentally sustainable choice. Trex Lineage boards are designed to provide a natural appearance and durability, perfect for any South Florida deck. For more information, visit trex.com.

Cordless Window Coverings

Safety is paramount, especially for families with young children. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission highlights corded window coverings as a significant strangulation hazard. George recommends replacing these with cordless options. Look for the "Best for Kids" logo on products, indicating they have passed third-party safety testing and are safe for homes with children. For more information, visit windowcoverings.org.

AERC Energy Improvement Products

Windows are a key area where homes can lose energy. In the summer, sunlight can significantly heat up your home, and in the winter, heat loss through windows can increase your heating bills. Products with the AERC (Attachments Energy Rating Council) energy improvement label are designed to improve your home's energy efficiency and comfort, helping to reduce utility bills year-round. For more information, visit aercenergyrating.org.

George Oliphant's insights are perfect for anyone looking to make their home safer, more efficient, and ready for entertaining, especially in the heat of South Florida. For more information, follow George on Instagram @georgeoliphant. Happy home improving!