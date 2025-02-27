Top Innovations for Home Building, Automation, and Backup Power

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Be The Best Home. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

At Inside South Florida, we’re always on the lookout for the best home improvement innovations, and this year’s International Builders’ Show did not disappoint. From building materials and smart home technology to energy-saving appliances and backup power solutions, Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery joined ISF to round up some of the most game-changing products that homeowners, builders, and DIY enthusiasts need to know about.

PINK Next Gen® Fiberglas™

One of the biggest names in construction, Owens Corning, continues to lead the way with PINK Next Gen® Fiberglas™ Insulation. Known for its soft cotton-like texture, this insulation is easy to install, non-prickly, and offers great R-value, making it perfect for walls and ceilings. For more information visit OwensCorning.com.

Duration® Series Roof Shingles

Beyond insulation, Owens Corning is also revolutionizing roofing with their Duration® Series Roof Shingles. These shingles feature SureNail Technology, ensuring they hold fast to the roof, providing long-lasting durability and weather resistance. Available at both Lowe’s and Home Depot, they come in a variety of colors to match any home exterior. For more information visit OwensCorning.com.

EcoNet® Smart Thermostat

Homeowners looking for energy efficiency and convenience will love Rheem’s EcoNet® Smart Thermostat. Unlike traditional thermostats, this system controls both heating & cooling and your Rheem water heater—all from one smart device. With Wi-Fi connectivity, Amazon Alexa voice control, and a one-touch energy-saving mode, it allows users to adjust their home’s climate without lifting a finger. Plus, many of Rheem’s products are Energy Star certified, which means huge savings on energy bills. Learn more at Rheem.com.

Jema™ Touchless Pull-Down Faucet

Brondell, known for their innovative bathroom solutions, is now stepping into kitchen technology with the Jema™ Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet. This hands-free faucet features patented Stream technology, which offers four spray modes, from heavy-duty rinsing to a gentle stream for washing delicate foods like berries. Available in stain-resistant steel, matte black, and chrome finishes, this sleek and functional faucet is super easy to install. It hits the market this spring, but you can check out more at Brondell.com.

Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus

When it comes to backup power solutions, Jackery’s 5000 Plus is one of the most powerful and portable battery banks on the market. Unlike traditional gas generators, this quiet, fume-free, indoor-safe battery system provides an eco-friendly alternative for keeping your home running during power outages. Paired with the Smart Transfer Switch, this Essential Home Backup Kit can automatically detect a power outage and seamlessly switch to battery power, ensuring your home never skips a beat. With solar panel compatibility, homeowners can generate their own clean energy, making it a sustainable and long-term backup power solution. Learn more at Jackery.com.

Upgrade Your Home Today

From energy efficiency and smart automation to backup power and cutting-edge building materials, these innovations are changing the way we live and build. For more details on these products and where to find them, visit BeTheBestHome.com.