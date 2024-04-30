Top Mother's Day Gift Ideas and Spring Entertaining Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell recently shared some fantastic tips and gift ideas for Mother's Day and spring entertaining essentials on a segment of Inside South Florida. Let's dive into some of the highlights:

Burlington Stores for Affordable Mother's Day Gifts:

With Mother's Day just around the corner, O'Donnell suggests heading to Burlington Stores for a wide array of affordable gifts that moms will love. From stylish sunglasses to chic makeup organizers, Burlington Stores offer brand-name merchandise at unbeatable prices. With over 1000 stores nationwide, finding the perfect gift is easy and budget-friendly. For more information, visit Burlington.com.

Zevo Max Flying Insect Trap:

For moms who love a clean home, O'Donnell recommends the Zevo Max Flying Insect Trap. These devices use UV and blue light technology to attract and capture insects, making them an essential addition to any spring cleaning arsenal. With odorless and mess-free operation, they ensure a bug-free environment for the whole family. You can find Zevo products available at major retailers nationwide.

"The Twin Diaries" Children's Book by Joseph Tito:

For kids, O'Donnell suggests "The Twin Diaries: Stella and Mia Meet Papa," a heartwarming children's book that introduces young readers to diverse family structures. Authored by leading content creator Joseph Tito, this book emphasizes the importance of love in defining family. It's a great resource for parents and educators to discuss topics like surrogacy, diversity, and inclusivity with children. For more information, visit TwinDiariesBook.com.

Beech-Nut Baby Foods and Toddler Snacks:

Beech-Nut offers a variety of nutritious baby foods and toddler snacks made with wholesome ingredients like prebiotics, whole milk, yogurt, fruits, and hidden veggies. Their jam and waffles, fruit bites, yogurt smoothies, and organic fruit and yogurt jars provide delicious and convenient on-the-go snacks for little ones, keeping them happy and satisfied throughout the day. Available at Beechnut.com and Walmart.

British Colonial Nassau: A Mother's Day Getaway:

Treat mom to a well-deserved vacation at British Colonial Nassau, the newest resort in the Bahamas. After a two-year, $50 million renovation, this boutique hotel offers 288 guestrooms and suites, seven boutique food and beverage outlets, two freshwater oceanfront pools, and a 300-foot private beach. With exclusive Florida resident discounts starting at just $199, it's the perfect destination for a Mother's Day getaway. For more information, visit BritishColonial.com.

