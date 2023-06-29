Top motorcycle safety tips

Alonzo Bodden, Comedian and Motorcycle Aficionado, and Andria Yu, Motorcycle Safety Foundation’s Rider Coach and Motorcycle Safety Expert, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to improve your motorcycle safety.

“Training is really important,” says Yu. “Another tip for motorcyclists is gear up every ride. The other thing is before you go out there check over your bike.”

For more information, visit https://msf-usa.org

