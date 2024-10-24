Top Resort Picks for a Relaxing Post-Holiday Getaway

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Marriott Bonvoy. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

After the hustle and bustle of the holidays, many of us are craving some relaxation, and travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore has shared some perfect resort recommendations for early 2025 on Inside South Florida. These top destinations offer everything you need to rejuvenate and kick off the new year in style.

First on the list is the Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, which hosts the prestigious Cayman Cookout from January 15-20. This premier culinary event features celebrity chefs, exquisite food, and unique experiences. The resort boasts five restaurants, elegant suites, a Greg Norman-designed golf course, and new wellness packages for 2025.

For a serene island escape, Danny recommends JW Marriott St. Martin Beach Resort and Spa on beautiful Dawn Beach. This resort offers chef-led culinary and mixology workshops, luxurious treatments at the Hibiscus Spa, and the signature cocktails of the Opal Lobby Lounge.

Finally, for those seeking ultimate luxury, check out Saltera, a new Luxury Collection Resort opening in Turks and Caicos in mid-February 2025. With 3,000 feet of private white sand beaches, curated culinary masterclasses, outdoor adventures like paddleboarding and yoga, and a range of activities for kids and adults, this resort promises an unforgettable vacation.

For more information and to book your trip, visit marriottbonvoy.com.