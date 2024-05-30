Top Summer Foods for a Delicious and Nutritious Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Annessa Chumbley. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley shared her top four food picks for a delicious and nutritious summer on Inside South Florida. Handpicked by her, these foods promise to make your summer meals easy, healthy, and incredibly tasty.

Good Foods Dips

Annessa’s first recommendation is Good Foods Dips, which she calls the "dips of summer." Highlighting their chunky guacamole, she noted, “They've taken the guesswork out of guacamole because all you have to do is open it up and serve.” These dips are made with 100% real ingredients and no added preservatives. Available at Target and Publix, these dips are perfect for cookouts, burger toppings, or simply as a tasty chip dip. For more information, visit goodfoods.com.

Applegate Chicken Dinner Sausage

For a hearty and healthy dinner option, Annessa suggested Applegate’s chicken dinner sausage. “It is the perfect protein to be the star of dinner all summer long,” she said. Available in flavors like chicken and apple, sweet Italian, and spinach and feta, these pre-cooked sausages are easy to grill. Annessa also highlighted that Applegate products are humanely raised without antibiotics or hormones. You can find these sausages at Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, and Sprouts. For more information, visit applegate.com.

Rockit Apples

Next on Annessa's list is Rockit Apples, the "world’s first snack-sized apple." She praised their sweet, delicious crunch and convenience, saying, “They’re perfect to put out at a cookout or pack for a picnic.” These apples are not only tasty but also nutritious, providing a good source of vitamin C and fiber. Rockit apples are available at Walmart, Target, Publix, and Sprouts. For more information, visit rockitapples.com.

Lifeway Kefir

For a refreshing and healthy drink, Annessa recommended Lifeway Kefir. “Smoothies are summer in a glass, and Kefir is the best way to make them,” she said. Packed with probiotics, Lifeway Kefir is great for gut health. Annessa shared a recipe for a pink cloud smoothie using mixed berry Lifeway Kefir, frozen pineapple, mango, and raspberries. Lifeway Kefir is available at Publix. For more information, visit lifewaykefir.com.

For more information on these summer food picks and additional tips, you can follow Annessa on Instagram at @annessachumbleyrd.