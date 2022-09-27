Top tailgating tips from Former NFL All-Pro, Ovie Mughelli

Watch Now
Football season is back, and football enthusiast everywhere are preparing for their next tailgating event. Former NFL All-Pro, Ovie Mughelli, joined Inside South Florida to make this season’s tailgating experience a memorable one.

“Save A lot is the go-to grocer for all your tailgating needs. Save A lot has all the essentials including the Farmington line of premium fresh brats that are perfect for the grill,” says Mughelli. “Don't forget to pick up the chips, dips and the snacks.”

High protein snacks are a great way to keep your attendees’ hunger at bay while waiting on the grilled entrees.

“We love Wonderful Pistachios as a snack. Wonderful Pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts with six grams of protein and 12% of your daily value per one ounce serving,” says Mughelli. “Wonderful Pistachios No Shells come in chili, honey roasted, sea salt and vinegar, and barbecue flavors.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Save A Lot & Wonderful Pistachios.

