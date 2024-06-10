Top Tech Gifts for Father's Day and Graduations with Jennifer Jolly

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

June is a month filled with celebrations, from honoring fathers on Father's Day to congratulating high school and college graduates. Finding the perfect gift for these special occasions can be challenging, but tech gifts offer great options for both dads and grads. Emmy award-winning tech journalist Jennifer Jolly joined Inside South Florida to share her insights on the latest tech trends and gadgets that make ideal gifts.

Sony PlayStation 5

Jennifer kicks things off with a must-have for any gamer: the Sony PlayStation 5. "This is the most popular game console of this generation," she says. It's a versatile gift that suits both dads and grads. The PS5 comes with or without a disk drive and offers various ways to personalize it with console covers and vibrant new DualSense controllers. Plus, with new blockbuster video games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it's truly a gift that keeps on giving.

Lexie Hearing

For a gift that can significantly enhance someone's quality of life, Jennifer recommends the Lexie Hearing B2 Plus hearing aids, powered by Bose. "One in every five men experience hearing loss," she notes. These affordable, over-the-counter hearing aids are tiny, discreet, and customizable for different environments. The charging case alone provides an additional 18 hours of battery life, making them a practical and impactful gift.

SimpliSafe Smart Alarm

Ensuring safety is another thoughtful gift idea. Jennifer highlights the SimpliSafe Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera. Ideal for both dads and grads, this wireless camera is easy to set up and provides peace of mind. When paired with SimpliSafe's Fast Protect Monitoring Plan, it helps stop crime in real time by enabling trained agents to see and talk to intruders via two-way audio while alerting the police.

Renpho Active ThermaCool Massage Gun

For those who enjoy physical activity or simply need some relaxation, Jennifer introduces the Renpho Active ThermaCool Massage Gun. "This handheld wonder… can heat up or cool down with four hot and cold settings and five different massage intensities," she explains. Perfect for easing muscle soreness and speeding up recovery, it's a great gift for anyone, whether they're a marathon runner or just need a bit of daily relief.

Amazon Photos App

Lastly, Jennifer shares a practical tool for organizing cherished memories: the Amazon Photos app. This free app allows users to safeguard all their photos, providing unlimited storage for Amazon Prime members. "I just uploaded more than 80,000 photos," Jennifer says, emphasizing the app's ability to organize photos by years, places, people, trips, and memories. From the app, users can easily create photo books, canvas prints, and other photo products.

For more details on these tech gifts and other great gadgets, visit Jennifer's website at techish.com.