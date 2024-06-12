Top Tech Gifts for Father’s Day: T-Mobile’s Best Deals

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by T-Mobile. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and this year, dads deserve more than just the usual socks or grilling accessories. If you’re looking to wow the dad in your life with some cutting-edge tech, Michelle de la Rosa from T-Mobile is here to share some fantastic gift ideas.

Health and Fitness Gadgets

For the dads who prioritize health and fitness, T-Mobile has an excellent promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Watch. This smartwatch is perfect for fathers who are always on the go and might forget their phones at home. It allows them to stay connected, receiving calls, texts, and notifications directly on their wrist. The watch also comes with numerous health and fitness tracking features, monitoring the duration and distance of workouts. Michelle highlights a current deal: if you activate service on the watch, you can get it entirely free.

Work-from-Home Essentials

For the dads working from home, Michelle points out that many people assume they are stuck with their old internet providers. However, T-Mobile offers unlimited internet for only $50 a month, with no setup fees and no need for a technician. It’s a simple plug-and-play solution, connecting users to the fastest and most reliable 5G network.

Music and Podcast Lovers

Summer is the perfect time for music and podcasts, and T-Mobile has just the thing. They offer JBL speakers starting at only $100. These speakers are waterproof, making them ideal for poolside or beach outings, and they hold up to 20 hours of battery life, ensuring the good vibes last all day long.

New Smartphones

For dads (and grads) needing a new phone, T-Mobile has some impressive promotions. If you activate a new line of service on one of their Go 5G plans, you can get the Samsung S24 completely free or receive up to $800 off another smart device. These deals aren't just for dads but can benefit the entire family.

To explore these fantastic offers and more, visit any T-Mobile location in South Florida or check out their website at t-mobile.com.