Top Tech Picks and Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Jennifer Jolly

Tech-lifestyle expert Jennifer Jolly joined Inside South Florida to share must-have gadgets and incredible savings for the holiday shopping season.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 UltraJennifer Jolly highlighted the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra as a top holiday gift for tech enthusiasts. This sleek and rugged tablet features a 14.6-inch anti-reflective screen and advanced AI capabilities, such as Note Assist and Sketch to Image, perfect for productivity and creativity. With holiday specials offering up to $200 off or $800 off with eligible trade-ins, this premium tablet can be yours for up to $1,000 in savings. For more information, visit Samsung.com.

Hydrow Core RowerFor fitness fans, the Hydrow Core Rower stands out as a must-have gift. This holiday edition rower offers a high-energy, low-impact workout with 30 self-guided rows in scenic locations like Japan and Rio. Requiring no membership and priced under $2,000, it delivers full-body strength and cardio benefits in just 20 minutes. Jolly praised its durability and value, noting it’s a rare at-home fitness device that people actually use regularly. For more information, visit Hydrow.com.

Ring Battery Doorbell PlusThe Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is a smart choice for enhancing home security. Its features include head-to-toe HD video, enhanced color night vision, and a 23% longer battery life than previous models. Available during Black Friday for under $60, this small but powerful device offers unbeatable peace of mind for homeowners. Visit Ring.com and take 40% off on your order.

Jackery 2000v2 Pro Solar GeneratorJolly also recommended the Jackery 2000 Pro Solar Generator for those seeking reliable backup power. This ultra-compact generator can charge gadgets, run small appliances, and even power medical devices. It’s an essential tool for home emergencies and outdoor adventures alike. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shoppers can save $1,000 on Amazon with the code Jennifer001.

Smart Shopping TipsJolly encouraged viewers to shop smart by using deal aggregators like Slickdeals.net, where millions of shoppers vote on the best offers. Price tracking tools are another invaluable resource to ensure you’re getting the best value.

These recommendations offer an excellent blend of innovation, utility, and value, ensuring a holiday season filled with thoughtful and tech-savvy gifts. For more information on these products and deals, she directed viewers to her website,Techish.com.