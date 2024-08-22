Top Tips for Busy Families This Back-to-School Season with Sprouts Farmers Market

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Sprouts Farmers Market. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the back-to-school season ramps up, busy families everywhere are looking for ways to streamline their routines while ensuring everyone in the household is well-fed and ready to tackle the day. Cookbook author and recipe developer Jessica Formicola, a mom who knows the challenges of managing a hectic schedule, shares her top tips on Inside South Florida for keeping meals healthy, nutritious, and satisfying, all with the help of Sprouts Farmers Market.

Breakfast is often the most rushed meal of the day, but that doesn’t mean it has to be skipped or unhealthy. Jessica suggests turning to Sprouts for quick and delicious breakfast options that can be enjoyed on the go. Favorites in her household include mini pancake bites, turkey sausage and red pepper omelet bites, frozen waffles, and anything on a stick. Pairing mini pancake bites with fresh fruit makes for a portable, nutritious meal perfect for those busy mornings when everyone’s running out the door.

When it comes to packing lunches, variety is key. Jessica loves getting creative with her kids' lunchboxes to keep them excited about their meals. Sprouts offers a wide range of wholesome options, including oven-roasted turkey breast sandwiches, chicken Caesar wraps, and even vegetarian snack boxes featuring hummus. She pairs these main items with sides like Sprouts veggie straws and organic salted popcorn to ensure a balanced meal that leaves no leftovers.

After a long day of school, kids often come home hungry and ready for a snack. Jessica’s solution? A kid-friendly charcuterie board. She gets her children involved in creating a colorful spread of fresh veggies, fruits, and Sprouts' grain-free chicken nuggets or tenders. Made with 100% natural white meat chicken and free of artificial flavors, added hormones, or preservatives, these nuggets are a hit with the whole family and provide a fun opportunity for quality time in the kitchen.

Evening meals can be a challenge with sports practices and extracurricular activities filling up the schedule. Jessica turns to Sprouts' prepared meals to make dinner easy without sacrificing quality. Sprouts’ no-antibiotics-ever chicken and ready-to-eat, heat, or cook convenience meals are packed with Chef-approved flavors. Jessica’s family favorites include citrus chicken with spring vegetables and penne pesto pasta—dishes so tasty, everyone comes back for seconds.

For more meal ideas and to explore the full range of products Sprouts Farmers Market has to offer, Jessica recommends visiting sprouts.com. Whether you’re planning breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks, Sprouts is your go-to destination for fresh, healthy, and convenient options that the entire family will love.