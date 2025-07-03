Top Toys and Tips to Keep Kids Active and Entertained All Summer Long

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MGA, Hasbro, Jazwares, SwimWays. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is officially here, and with school out, many parents are looking for creative ways to keep their kids active, engaged, and having fun. Child lifestyle expert and mom of four, Elizabeth Werner, joined Inside South Florida to share her top toy picks and tips to make the most of the season. From backyard adventures to rainy-day play, here are her must-haves for a fun-filled summer:

Rainbow High Dolls

Colorful, creative, and full of personality, the Rainbow High My Fashion Style Dolls are designed to inspire self-expression through storytelling and imaginative play. This season also introduces the Rainbow High Littles Pool Day Set, which features a water-fillable pool, accessories, and an exclusive character, perfect for summer fun by the pool or at home.

Nerf Super Soaker

Celebrating 35 years of water battles, the Nerf Super Soaker Mega Dunk features a fast-fill tank that instantly refills by submerging in water. It’s ideal for outdoor play, eliminating the need for constant trips to the sink or garden hose, and keeping kids cool and active in the heat.

Squishmallows

Perfect for downtime or rainy days, Squishmallows continue to dominate as the top plush toy on the market. With over 500 new styles this year—ranging from fun fruit characters to adorable animals, these soft, squishy toys are available in sizes from 1 inch to 24 inches. New line extensions like Squish Pillows and Squish Alongs offer even more cuddle-worthy options.

SwimWays Rainbow Reef Fish

Pool time gets a major upgrade with the Rainbow Reef Fish by SwimWays. These toys activate upon contact with water, flipping and swimming in every direction. Great for everyday use, pool parties, or even bath time, they offer an exciting alternative to traditional water toys.

