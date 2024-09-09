Top Travel Destinations for Fall: Latin America and the Caribbean

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Marriott Bonvoy. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer winds down, it's time to start planning your fall and winter getaways. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joined Inside South Florida to share some must-visit destinations, focusing on Latin America and the Caribbean, perfect for escaping the cooler weather.

Jeanenne highlighted Latin America as a hot spot for U.S. travelers this fall, with destinations like Costa Rica, Peru, and Panama topping the list. She recommends Santa Marta, Colombia, for its natural beauty, beaches, and national parks, with a stay at the Santa Marta Merida Resort, Playa Dormida for luxury beachfront views and access to key attractions like Playa Blanca and Tayrona National Park.

If you're looking for culture and history, Jeanenne suggests Cusco, Peru, with a stay at the Palacio del Inca—a heritage site built on ancient Inca foundations. This luxurious hotel combines history and gastronomy with treasures like the Stone of the Eight Angles from the Imperial Inca wall.

For those craving a Caribbean escape, Jeanenne recommends Barbados and its many all-inclusive resorts, such as The House by Elegant Hotels. This tranquil oasis offers a complimentary jet lag massage, daily champagne breakfasts, and 24-hour Ambassador service to cater to your every need. Fall is the off-season in the Caribbean, making it the ideal time for great deals and availability.

To explore these incredible destinations, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.