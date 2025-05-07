Top Trending Mother’s Day Gifts and Getaway Destinations with Jon Salas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello JS Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re still searching for the perfect gift, Jon Salas returned to Inside South Florida with a curated lineup of luxurious, thoughtful, and accessible ideas—just in time to celebrate the moms (and mom figures) in our lives. From florals to facials to fabulous getaways, here’s your all-in-one Mother’s Day gift guide.

1-800 Flowers

What better way to kick things off than with 1-800-Flowers, which is set to deliver over 17.8 million stems this year? Their new Amazing Mom Collection includes stunning arrangements like the Amazing Mom Bouquet, the Marvelous Mom Bouquet (starting at $49.99), and the Mother's Embrace Bouquet (starting at $99.99). Available now at 1800flowers.com, these floral selections are designed to make mom feel celebrated and seen.

MesoLyft

Next up: give mom the glow she deserves with MesoLyft clean beauty devices. These innovative tools deliver spa-quality results from the comfort of home. Their microneedling beauty devices are designed for skin rejuvenation, including targeted tools like the lip plumper, neck sculptor, and the popular Eye Rejuvenation Duo. These are not only effective but easy to use, making them ideal for moms looking to refresh their skincare routine. You can save 30% off sitewide with the code MDAY30 at MesoLyft.com.

Caribe Royale Orlando

Of course, once mom’s glowing, she needs somewhere to go. If you're thinking of a quick and luxurious getaway, the Caribe Royale in Orlando is the perfect destination. Just a short drive—or Brightline ride—from Miami, this tropical resort offers lush grounds, a 250-foot water slide, a sprawling pool complex, full-service spa, and two-bedroom villas ideal for both relaxation and family time. With proximity to Disney World and fine dining like the AAA Four Diamond Venetian Chop House, it's a Mother's Day vacation dream. For more information, visit CaribeRoyale.com.

Margaritaville Beach Resort

For something a little more adventurous, why not hop on a quick flight to the Bahamas? Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau combines beachfront luxury with family-friendly fun. The property features an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art water park, bowling alley, movie theater, and even a karaoke lounge. Whether you book a cozy guest room or a luxury residence with a full kitchen, this resort makes for the ultimate tropical treat. With short flights from South Florida, there’s no excuse not to go. For more information, visit MargaritavilleResorts.com.

Whether you’re treating mom or yourself, Jon says it best: “Celebrate beauty, wellness, and joy this season—because everyone deserves to feel like a VIP.” For more tips, tricks, and Mother’s Day inspiration, visit HelloJonSalas.com.