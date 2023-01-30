Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Top ways to save for retirement

Posted at 1:24 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 13:24:16-05

Retirement is a looming reality that haunts some. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you navigate your financial future.

“Retirement looks very different for us. There are still some ways that you can get ready for retirement,” says Van Horn. “You have traditional 401Ks and IRAs. I'm investing in different things, such as real estate. We can pay it off over time and still generate revenue.”

Van Horn recommends infusing your money into safe investments as an effective way to save.

“I believe the stock market is going to have buying opportunities this year,” says Van Horn. “One last tip, if you can get your home paid off, then you won't have a housing expense.”

For more information, visit vanhornlawgroup.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Van Horn Law Group.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors