Top ways to save for retirement

Retirement is a looming reality that haunts some. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you navigate your financial future.

“Retirement looks very different for us. There are still some ways that you can get ready for retirement,” says Van Horn. “You have traditional 401Ks and IRAs. I'm investing in different things, such as real estate. We can pay it off over time and still generate revenue.”

Van Horn recommends infusing your money into safe investments as an effective way to save.

“I believe the stock market is going to have buying opportunities this year,” says Van Horn. “One last tip, if you can get your home paid off, then you won't have a housing expense.”

For more information, visit vanhornlawgroup.com

