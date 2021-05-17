Watch
Inside South Florida

Topical treatment for Osteoarthritis

Posted at 4:47 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 16:47:51-04

Osteoarthritis impacts the lives of millions of Americans. When the cartilage between bones breaks down it can cause immense pain, but what can you do to alleviate the symptoms?

Anyone can be affected by osteoarthritis, and it can feel even worse in the morning. Stretching while you're still in bed and then continuing once you get up can help your morning go a little easier.

If stretching isn't cutting it for you, you might want to consider using a topical NSAID like Voltaren. This gel helps to warm up your joints even further after stretching. It's scent-free and doesn't leave a greasy residue as other creams might.

To learn more about it or purchase some for yourself, head to https://www.voltarengel.com/

