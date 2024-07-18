Total Wireless Enhances Fan Experience at Colombia vs. Argentina Final in South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Total by Verizon. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The most anticipated event of the summer in the US is happening right here in South Florida, as fans from across North and South America gather to cheer on their favorite teams in the Colombia vs. Argentina final. Total Wireless, recognizing the passion and dedication of football fans, is rewarding them with a unique initiative led by super fan Richy Castro.

Total Wireless has introduced the "Total Sign Guy" concept, with Richy Castro representing all the fans who can't attend in person by holding up signs with their messages. This creative approach allows fans to feel connected to the game, even from afar.

Richy explains, "Total Wireless decided to use the signs because it's a way of fandom. It's a way to deliver a message. There are so many fans. Everyone has some sort of sign or poster with a message that they want to deliver… We're hoping to get lots more messages delivered at today's game."

"Our goal is to amplify the voices of people who physically couldn’t be here," says Richy. "We want fans to feel like they're part of this amazing experience."

Fans can participate by sending their messages to 855-504-7446. An enthusiastic team filters through these messages, selecting the most creative and passionate ones. These messages are then showcased live at the final, ensuring fans' voices are heard.

Richy Castro and Total Wireless are making sure every fan's voice is heard at the biggest event of the summer. With this innovative initiative, fans who couldn't attend in person can still feel the excitement and be part of the action.

For more information, visit totalwireless.com.