Toyota Named Official Automotive Partner of The NFL

Toyota Motor of North America Executive VP of Sales, Jack Hollis, alongside NFL Senior VP of Sponsorship Management, Tracie Rodburg, joined Inside South Florida to announce the Toyota and NFL multiyear partnership agreement.

“They are the number one global brand in the automotive space and really, we have such similarities,” says Rodburg. “We have the same strategic focus, we have the same goals. They have 1200 dealers all across the country, it really reaches into the community just like our 32 clubs. So, we're just as thrilled to partner with a brand that we know we can both grow together.”

Jack explained why the decision to partner with the NFL benefits not only the organizations, but the customers as well.

“It's really about how to serve the end guest, the end consumer, who is receiving and participating in our products, of which we both are proud of our products,” says Hollis. “We're proud to be able to reach guests in the way they want to, in the way they want to experience vehicles and football and sports. So, we’re really encouraged by how our relationship can help one another.”

For more information, visit Toyota.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Toyota of North America.