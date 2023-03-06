Trade scholarships for high school graduates

Art Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric’s President and CEO, Gregg D'Attile, and Training and Development Manager, Catalina Bedoya, joined Inside South Florida to share exciting news about how they are helping high school graduates get off to a great start.

“We decided that we're going to help high school students that are graduating to get into the trades by offering them a scholarship,” says D'Attile. “We want to provide an opportunity for young men and women to come into the trades and be very successful.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Art Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric.