Transcending generational bad money habits

National Debt Relief’s Chief Client Operations Officer, Natalia Brown, and National Debt Relief's Financial Wellness Board Member, Dasha Kennedy, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help eliminate toxic traits and eradicate your debt.

“The most common bad money habits were writing off small purchases as insignificant and using credit cards to pay bills, which can be especially troublesome if you're using them without a plan to pay off the balance,” says Kennedy. “The starting place is to be conscious with our effort to change our money habits. This can involve creating a budget reducing unnecessary expenses, building an emergency fund, seeking relevant financial education, and making a commitment to live within our means.”

