Transform Holiday Gifting with Elizabeth Werner’s Top Toy Picks for Kids

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cepia, Melissa & Doug, Hasbro, Spin Master. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Elizabeth Werner joined Inside South Florida to share her top toy recommendations for young creators and inventors this holiday season.

Decora Girlz by CepiaThese fashionable dolls come with trendy clothes and colorful hair, perfect for inspiring creativity and self-expression. Kids can style their dolls, mix and match outfits, and use included stickers to create a custom look.

Blockables by Melissa & DougIdeal for little hands, these wooden blocks with felt accessories snap together for endless building fun. The packaging doubles as a play space and a storage container.

Transformers One Power Flip Optimus PrimeCelebrate 40 years of Transformers with this action figure inspired by the recent Transformers One animated film. The action figure features lights, sound effects, and transforms into four modes.

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery ScooterPerfect for imaginative kids, this set lets them run a pizza shop and make deliveries. Includes a play oven, counter, and plenty of storage for cleanup after the fun.

Gabby’s Celebration DollhouseThis two-foot-tall rainbow-themed dollhouse includes six rooms, a secret attic, and fun features like a “cat-evator.” Push a button to hear music and sounds from the popular show.

