Transform taco Tuesday with the One Great Vegan

Posted at 9:21 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 21:21:37-04

The Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a flavorful vegan buffalo taco recipe.

“The first thing you want to make sure you have is a tortilla that's nice and toasted. Now, I'm going to add on a little bit of my creamy hummus sauce. Next, we're going to add arugula on top. We're going to add in some shaved carrots and red onions,” says Reyes. “Now, we add our chickpeas with buffalo seasoning. Lastly, let's add in that roasted cauliflower and some fresh dill.”

