Transform Your Backyard into a Summer Oasis with These Smart Outdoor Upgrades

As summer approaches, it’s the perfect time to elevate your outdoor space. Inside South Florida welcomed home improvement pros Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade to share their favorite products for creating the ultimate backyard experience. From pest control to robotic lawn mowing, these tools are designed to help you work smarter, not harder, so you can soak up more sunshine.

Cutter Backyard Bug Control

Start your summer right by banishing those pesky insects with Cutter Backyard Bug Control:

Backyard Spray : Attaches to your hose and protects your lawn, garden, and outdoor areas from bugs for up to 12 weeks.

: Attaches to your hose and protects your lawn, garden, and outdoor areas from bugs for up to 12 weeks. Fogger Spray : Perfect for day-of events, spray your patio or deck and enjoy a mosquito-free gathering.

: Perfect for day-of events, spray your patio or deck and enjoy a mosquito-free gathering. Citronella Candles: Stylish and mint-scented, these candles offer an added layer of mosquito defense in red and blue designs.

For more information, visit cutterinsectrepellents.com .

Trex Select Decking

Make your outdoor space more comfortable with Trex Select Sun Decking:

Stays cool to the touch, perfect for summer bare feet.

Built with 95% recycled materials for a sustainable solution.Ultra-durable and resistant to stains, scratches, and mold.

Fully submersible, making it ideal for dockside installations.

For more information, visit Trex.com .

Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller

Save water and keep your lawn lush with Moen’s Smart Sprinkler Controller and Soil Sensor:

Custom schedules and weather-skip technology ensure water is only used when needed.

Wireless soil sensors monitor moisture levels at multiple depths and adjust watering accordingly.

Easy app integration lets you control zones from anywhere.

For more information, visit Moen.com .

ECOVACS GOAT A3000 Lawn Mower

Why push a mower when you can let tech do the work? The GOAT A3000 is a game-changer:

Instant setup with no wires or complex programming.

Uses dual LiDAR navigation and a fisheye camera for 360° yard mapping.

Navigates curves, shady spots, and uneven terrain with ease.

Obstacle avoidance means it’s pet- and gear-friendly.

For more information, visit ecovacs.com .

With these upgrades, your backyard will be cooler, cleaner, greener, and ready for whatever summer throws your way.