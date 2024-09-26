Transform Your Business With Regions Bank’s New ICCC Program

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Regions Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Regions Bank is rolling out their new transformational ICCC program to help South Florida business owners grow with guidance and advice to help their businesses blossom to their full potential. The best part of it all? It’s absolutely free. Regions Bank’s Tami Calvo-Sanchea joined Inside South Florida to share the details of their “MBA in a Day” program.

As Calvo-Sanchea describes, small businesses are the backbone of South Florida, providing about 75% of all business activities. “South Florida, as you know, has been growing at a rapid pace over the last several years,” says Calvo-Sanchea. “We really want to make sure that those businesses and underserved areas have an opportunity to leverage a resource like I-Triple-C so that they can continually be economically successful.”

With 6,000 businesses served and 26,000 jobs created, Regions Bank has generated about $2.4 billion in small business capital through its unique program. “We're calling this a mini MBA program. It's a one-day training where we'll have business experts provide independent, personalized business plans, will provide marketing assistance, will provide financial advice and then we'll follow up with 40 hours of digital training,” says Calco-Sanchea.

Regions Bank is providing their ICCC training absolutely free of charge to small businesses in South Florida, and, due to high interest, has extended the registration deadline to September 20.

For more information, visit Regions.DoingMoreToday.com/ICCC/.