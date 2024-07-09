Transform Your Guest Bedroom into a Five-Star Retreat: A Step-by-Step Guide by Martin Amado

Martin Amado is here to demonstrate how to transform a guest bedroom into a welcoming refuge for family that rivals a five-star hotel experience. This particular homeowner has two daughters who live out of state and wanted to update the guest bedroom to make their visits special. Originally, the color scheme was quite neutral, but she was open to going bold. Here’s how Martin achieved the stunning makeover:

Step 1: Paint the Walls

Martin began by painting the walls a dark navy color. This rich hue added depth and sophistication to the room, creating a striking backdrop for the furniture and decor.

Step 2: Rearrange the Furniture

The homeowner possessed some beautiful antique pieces, but they were too bulky for the space. Martin removed the desk and placed the gorgeous armoire opposite the bed, instantly making the room look larger. This simple switch significantly opened up the space.

Step 3: Mix Styles for a Touch of Glam

Martin loves mixing styles to create a unique look. He combined a modern desk with a shabby chic mirror to add a touch of glam. The new desk was the perfect size for the room. By hanging the mirror above it and adding a tufted ottoman for seating, it doubled as a vanity—ideal for when guests stay over.

Step 4: Dress the Bed in Layers

To make the bed more luxurious and inviting, Martin dressed it in layers: a quilt, a duvet, and decorative throw pillows. This added both comfort and visual interest.

Step 5: Create a Seating Area

Every hotel room has a seating area, so Martin created one here too. Using furniture from another room is a great way to save on the budget and refresh the look of the space. He brought in a comfy chair from the living room, which fit perfectly in the guest bedroom.

Step 6: Repurpose and Decorate

During his treasure hunt around the home, Martin discovered an ornate wood shutter under the coffee table. He repurposed it as artwork above the bed, making it one of his favorite pieces in the makeover.

Finishing Touch: Flowers

The finishing touch was a beautiful bouquet of flowers. This made guests feel extra special as soon as they walked into the bedroom, which now felt like a home away from home.

Martin's guest bedroom makeover combined antique and modern pieces to create a cohesive, stylish space that feels like a beautiful bed and breakfast. Hopefully, this transformation can inspire you to blend styles and create inviting, luxurious spaces of your own.