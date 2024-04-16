Transform Your Home with DIY Projects: Tips and Tricks from Shane Duffy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by DoorDash, Level Lock, ScottsMiracle-Gro, and A-1 Broadcast. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview, Shane Duffy, HGTV star of ‘Build It Forward’, shared valuable insights and tips for DIY home improvement projects, making them accessible and convenient for everyone.

DIY Success:

Shane emphasized that anyone can tackle home improvement projects with the right tools, knowledge, patience, and time. He encouraged aspiring DIYers to watch instructional videos online and highlighted the accessibility of resources for self-improvement.

Getting Started:

With outdoor projects gaining popularity, Shane recommended Lowe's as a go-to destination, especially with the convenience of Lowe's and DoorDash partnership. Through DoorDash, customers can enjoy on-demand delivery of home improvement supplies from Lowe's stores nationwide, saving time and effort. For more information, download the DoorDash app or visit doordash.com.

Easy DIY Projects:

Shane introduced the Level Smart Lock, a sleek and secure solution for home access. With various models available, including the Level Lock Plus with Apple Home Keys, homeowners can enjoy the benefits of smart locks without compromising on design or security. For more information, visit level.co.

Secrets for Successful Outdoor Projects:

For those venturing into gardening, Shane recommended ScottsMiracle-Gro Organic raised bed and garden soil. This innovative product offers organic gardening enthusiasts the ideal soil composition for growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs, ensuring abundant harvests and garden success. For more information, visit miraclegro.com

Overcoming Gardening Challenges:

Addressing common concerns about gardening, Shane introduced ScottsMiracle-Gro Turf Builder Healthy Plus Lawn Food. This two-in-one fungicide and fertilizer combination not only nourishes the lawn but also defends against 27 different diseases, ensuring a vibrant and healthy lawn year-round. For more information, visit scotts.com.

Embracing Green Living:

As Earth Month celebrations continue, Shane encouraged individuals to keep their DIY projects environmentally friendly and sustainable, promoting green living practices.

For additional information on DIY projects and home improvement tips, Shane directed viewers to visit TipsOnTV.com, where they can access a wealth of resources and inspiration.