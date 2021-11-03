Transform your stress and optimize your mental health

Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo is a licensed psychologist to the stars whose book, Get Out of the Red Zone: Transform Your Stress and Optimize Your True Success, is a must-read for those looking to keep stress at bay and be more productive and happier in these crazy uncertain times.

The psychological "red zone" is when we experience high levels of stress or distress, which is any emotion you don't want. It happens on a scale, and when you're at the heavier part of the scale dealing with lots of stress, it can start to negatively impact other aspects of your life.

Dr. Lombardo wrote the book after dealing with an immense amount of distress herself when she was in the red zone. She wants people to understand everyone can experience the red zone, but there are ways to get out of it and avoid going back.

Red Flags for the red zone include intense emotions, physiological experiences like headaches or feeling warm, acting out of normal behavior, like being rude. To get out of this zone and feel level again you can try moving your body in small forms of exercise, watching or reading something funny to laugh and listening to your favorite music.