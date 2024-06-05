Transforming a Patio into an Outdoor Living Room

Lifestyle contributor Martin Amado joined Inside South Florida to show us how to transform a patio into a stunning outdoor living space, perfect for summer enjoyment. With a beautiful brand new pool already in place, it's time to turn the empty terrace into a functional and stylish area for the family.

Creating a Comfortable Lounge Area

Martin's mission is to create an inviting outdoor living room. Instead of a traditional sofa setup, he uses four chairs arranged in a modern, conversation-friendly layout. "This set is more modern and conducive to conversation given the arrangement of the chairs," he explains.

Incorporating Natural Textures

A big trend in design is the use of natural textures. Martin chooses a patio set with a look of rattan, popular in the 50s and 60s, but made from vinyl over an aluminum frame for durability. "You get the same style and it will last for many years exposed to the weather," he notes. The lounge area is completed with a round coffee table, giving it an organic, boho-modern style.

Creating a Special Seating Area

In one corner, Martin adds a special seating area with an egg or pod-style chair, which evokes a vacation or resort feel. "This piece alone looks as if you're on vacation or staying at a resort," Martin says. He places a small table next to it for drinks, creating a relaxing retreat.

Adding Color and Accessories

To add color inspired by the crystal blue water of the pool, Martin uses decorative pillows and an outdoor area rug to define the seating arrangement. For entertaining outdoors, a bar cart is added, perfect for moving around the terrace with drinks and snacks. He opts for melamine dishes that look like real glass but are safer for kids and eco-friendly as they can be reused.

Finishing Touches

The final touches include adding plants to bring greenery and decor on the walls. "Before, this terrace was not functional for the family. And now it's a beautiful space to gather and spend time outdoors," Martin says proudly.

The newly transformed terrace is now a beautiful extension of the indoor living space, perfect for summer entertaining, family gatherings, barbecues, and enjoying the brand new pool. Martin's thoughtful design and attention to detail have turned an empty space into a vibrant, functional outdoor living area.

For more design ideas, follow Martin on Instagram at @martinamadotv