Transforming Healthcare: Insights from AAPA 2024 on Technology, Workforce Shortages, and Diversity

As technology continues to advance, the healthcare landscape is evolving alongside it. Folusho Ogunfiditimi, president and chair of the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA), shared insights on how tech is transforming healthcare during an interview with Inside South Florida.

Folusho discussed the impact of technology on healthcare at the annual AAPA 2024 conference. The event serves as a platform for physician's assistants nationwide to enhance their skills and professionalism. This year's focus is on emerging technologies, including AI and other tools that can improve the delivery and quality of care, as well as access to healthcare services.

Addressing workforce shortages is another key topic at the conference. PAs are trained in various medical and surgical specialties, allowing them to treat, prescribe, and diagnose patients effectively. Folusho highlighted that PAs can help mitigate the current healthcare workforce shortages, which often result in long wait times for primary care appointments. By opting to see a PA, patients might receive quicker care, thus easing the strain on the healthcare system.

The conference also explores the benefits of wearable technologies. Devices like Apple Watches and iPads can monitor patients' health in real-time and transmit critical data to healthcare providers quickly. This rapid exchange of information allows for timely interventions, enhancing patient care.

Furthermore, the AAPA emphasizes the importance of addressing healthcare disparities. Folusho stressed the need for healthcare providers to reflect the communities they serve, understanding and being part of the cultural context of their patients. One initiative to tackle this is Project Access, which introduces the PA profession to middle and high school students in underrepresented communities. This program aims to foster diversity within the healthcare workforce and has been implemented in several locations, including Houston.

Folusho concluded by reminding viewers that PAs are vital healthcare providers present in all 50 states across various medical and surgical specialties. He encouraged patients to consider seeing a PA for their healthcare needs, as PAs offer high-quality care and improved access to services. For more information about the role of PAs and the services they provide, visit pasgobeyond.com.