Transforming Your Garage: From Cluttered Chaos to Organized Oasis

While garages might not be considered part of a home's interior, they can still be designed to look great and stay organized. Today, Martin Amado is transforming a two-car garage into a functional and visually appealing space. Here's a look at how the transformation unfolded.

Step 1: Fresh Paint for a Fresh Start

The garage needed significant help, particularly with organization. However, the first step focused on the design. The goal was to make the garage more visually appealing by painting all the walls in a soft blue-gray color. It was incredible what a fresh coat of paint did to refresh the look of the space, even in a garage.

Step 2: Preparing the Floor

Next, Martin prepped the floor for new paint. He used a cleaner designed to open up the pores of the concrete, ensuring the paint would adhere better to the surface. Using a bristle brush, he scrubbed the cleaner into the concrete, then rinsed it with water and allowed it to fully dry.

Step 3: Applying Epoxy Paint

With the floors prepped, it was time for a facelift. To give them the look of granite or terrazzo without the high cost, Martin used a dark gray epoxy paint specifically made for concrete and garage floors. After the first coat dried, which took about two hours, he began applying the second coat in small sections.

Step 4: Adding Decorative Color Chips

This was where the transformation truly began. While the paint was still wet, Martin added decorative color chips to give the floor an expensive terrazzo look. Working in small sections, he continued applying the color chips until the entire floor was covered. The result was a beautiful garage floor that needed 24 hours to fully dry.

Step 5: Organizing the Space

With the aesthetic upgrades complete, it was time to organize. Martin relocated the shelving units to the opposite side of the garage, grouping similar items together on the shelves. Clear bins helped keep everything visible and easily accessible. He also installed a rail system with hooks along one wall to keep everything off the floor.

Final Touches: Functionality and Aesthetics

Before the makeover, this garage was a catch-all space for everything except its intended purpose—parking a car. After the transformation, it was both functional and visually appealing. Everything was organized and off the floor, making the space more usable and attractive.

Martin successfully transformed the garage from a cluttered mess to an organized oasis. This project demonstrated that with some effort and thoughtful design, it was possible to achieve both functionality and beauty in a garage. For more style and design tips, follow Martin on Instagram at @martinamadotv.