As we all rediscover the joys of going out this summer many of us find ourselves standing in front of our closet having absolutely no idea what to wear. Nordstrom Managing fashion editor, Kate Bellman, joined Inside South Florida to share a fresh dose of much needed outfit ideas.

“I love to scroll Instagram, see what the fashion insiders, the editors, the influencers are wearing, how they're styling something new,” says Bellman. “Then when I hit the floors, I come to the store I grab a cup of coffee and I just walk and see what my favorite brands are carrying some new colors, new silhouettes, and just really get inspired to start shopping again.”

Bellman shares some tips on how to transition seamlessly from summer into fall.

“Transition is all about layering. It's so important and there's really new fun ways to do that,” says Bellman. “Leather and faux leather is a great material that's going to take you from transitioning from summer into fall, especially when it separates.”

She also says how bright colors are a huge staple for both the summer and fall seasons this year and can brighten up your wardrobe.

“Another fantastic big trend for the season is color. It is all about color. Especially with tailored pieces,” says Bellman. “Take those blazers, the suit, the wool coat that you probably already have in your wardrobe and buy them in refreshed, unexpected colors.”

You can go to stores or to nordstrom.com/anniversary for more information and outfit ideas.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Nordstrom

