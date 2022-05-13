Travel Expert, Angie Orth, shares why Kissimmee is the perfect place to plan a vacation

With the start of summer around the corner, a great summer destination for the whole family is Kissimmee, Florida, the vacation home capital of the world. Travel Expert, Angie Orth, joined us recently to tell us how it earned that name.

“We actually have 30,000 vacation homes in this area. From two-bedroom condos to 15-bedroom mega mansions that you can bring the whole family to,” says Orth. “Those have themed bedrooms, game rooms, lazy river swimming pools, and giant kitchens.”

Kissimmee is also known as Theme Park USA with mega theme parks like Disney World and Universal Studios. There are new rides that families can be excited about this year.

“It's the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. So, there's tons of events for that,” says Orth. “There's a new Peppa Pig Theme Park which is a certified autism center and the little kids love it.”

To start planning your vacation, visit experiencekissimmee.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Experience Kissimmee