Travel Expert has tips to save you money as summer travel heats up

This summer many people are excited to travel after travel restrictions guidelines have been lifted. Travel Expert, Laura Begley Bloom, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you save on cost while finalizing your summer travel plans.

“I'm excited about St. Lucia. It's known for its Sunkissed beaches, majestic Pitons mountains, and lush rainforests. St. Lucia is gorgeous in the summer,” says Bloom. “St. Lucia has great deals. It has up to 60% off more than two dozen boutique hotels, villas, bed and breakfast and luxury resorts.” You can find these deals at www.stlucia.org.

If you are interested in inexpensively traveling with the entire family and your dog, Bloom has a valuable recommendation for you.

“I love Outdoorsy.com. This is the world's largest marketplace for affordably renting camper, vans and RVs. A fun fact is that the most affordable all-inclusive vacation that you can take for your kids and family is in an RV,” says Bloom. “The gas is a lot less expensive than you think.” You can find these deals at www.outdoorsy.com.

Travelers know that cost can quickly add up when planning your summer vacation and finding ways to reduce or postpone making payments can help you breathe a sigh of relief.

“Travelers should check out Affirm. This is a transparent alternative to credit cards that lets you buy now and pay overtime,” says Bloom. “There are no hidden fees and no late fees. They work with more than 200,000 merchants.” You can find more information at Affirm.com.

For more information, visit laurabegleybloom.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by St. Lucia Travel Authority, Outdoorsy & Affirm.