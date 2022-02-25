Travel ideas for Spring Break and beyond

Spring and Summer vacations are quickly approaching. Lifestyle contributor Carly Dorogi has some ideas for tropical escapes the whole family will enjoy.

For adventure seekers, consider heading to the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire. The colorful island is full of animal sanctuaries, gorgeous landscapes, and several options for water sports like kite surfing and tubing.

Head to the southern Caribbean for Curacao to experience over 30 beaches, incredible art, and diving sites. There are restaurants for everyone and great entertainment at them all.

The Marriot Cancun is offering a culinary adventure. Mexico's ancient culture meets the Marriot's incredible service to offer food and beverages from all over. The rooms are chic and spacious with incredible views of the ocean.

One of the best couple's resorts is the Aruba Marriot. It features special areas just for adults including an entire pool and beach to relax at. Couples can try food and drinks from culinary masters in many restaurants.

Italy has two great options to visit. The Renaissance Tuscany and the Grand Universe Lucca both offer incredible views and a location that's immersed in Italian culture. Visitors can meet and live like locals!