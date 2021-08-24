Travel in comfort with Red Coach

Watch
Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 24, 2021
If you are looking to travel, and travel in comfort, you might want to give Red Coach a try. They are not your typical motor coach, they offer the easiest, safest, and most comfortable way to travel in Florida.

Red Coach offers safe travels in luxury. Guests will notice all the safety precautions the company takes to ensure a comfortable ride with peace of mind. The comfortable leather seats recline so you can take a nap on your ride. There's also wifi and outlets on the buses.

For ten years they've been providing travellers with an easy ride across the state. With stops from Miami all the way up to Gainesville and Jacksonville, you can go anywhere with Red Coach. They also service six college campuses to help get your students home just in time for holidays.

