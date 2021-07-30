Travel reward programs can help you spend less on a great vacation

Summer is here, and it’s no secret that Americans are eager to travel again. It’s never been more important for travelers to be prepped and set themselves up for success. Here to tell us all exactly how to do that is the road warrior himself, Edward Pizzarello.

High demands for travel mean high prices for travel and hotel accommodations. You can save and maybe even earn a free vacation by using rewards programs. Pizzarello says travelers should find a program that caters to their needs and the way they like to travel.

One program he recommends often is the Wyndham Rewards. Wyndham has over 50,000 properties varying from hotels to vacation clubs resorts, all across the globe. They also give you back more rewards than other programs, meaning you can use points for free nights, and afford a great vacation.

You don't have to wait until you book to earn points, either. Some programs give you points for filling up your gas tank, shopping online, and more. Make sure you read all the ways you can earn points so you don't miss out on offers.

You can get up to 90,000 bonus points if you sign up now at https://www.wyndhamrewardscreditcard.com/