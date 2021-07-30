Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Travel reward programs can help you spend less on a great vacation

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:43:07-04

Summer is here, and it’s no secret that Americans are eager to travel again. It’s never been more important for travelers to be prepped and set themselves up for success. Here to tell us all exactly how to do that is the road warrior himself, Edward Pizzarello.

High demands for travel mean high prices for travel and hotel accommodations. You can save and maybe even earn a free vacation by using rewards programs. Pizzarello says travelers should find a program that caters to their needs and the way they like to travel.

One program he recommends often is the Wyndham Rewards. Wyndham has over 50,000 properties varying from hotels to vacation clubs resorts, all across the globe. They also give you back more rewards than other programs, meaning you can use points for free nights, and afford a great vacation.

You don't have to wait until you book to earn points, either. Some programs give you points for filling up your gas tank, shopping online, and more. Make sure you read all the ways you can earn points so you don't miss out on offers.

You can get up to 90,000 bonus points if you sign up now at https://www.wyndhamrewardscreditcard.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors