Travel Smarter: Online Health Service Helps Tourists Stay Safe on Vacation

Whether it’s a tropical beach or a bucket-list destination abroad, summer travel is in full swing. But for many Americans, health can’t take a vacation. Dr. Tammy Allen, a practicing physician of over 20 years and CEO of TravelMeds2Go, joined Inside South Florida to share how her online clinic is making it easier than ever to prepare for trips with peace of mind.

“Six out of ten Americans take at least one chronic medication a day,” Allen explained. “When you think about travel, you often forget about those chronic medications and most patients aren’t thinking about that either. That was one of my inspirations for starting this.”

That’s where TravelMeds2Go comes in. The fully online clinic specializes in pre-travel prescriptions for everything from malaria prevention to traveler’s diarrhea treatment, all handled by board-certified physicians. Patients simply fill out an online questionnaire, and their medications are sent directly to a local or mail-order pharmacy of their choice.

One of the clinic’s major advantages is convenience. “We're completely online, which means you can do this anytime, day or night,” Allen said. “We're unique in that all of our care is provided by board-certified physicians, so you're receiving physician-level care every step of the way.”

Beyond pre-travel care, the service also helps patients manage post-trip symptoms. “If you’re experiencing symptoms like diarrhea within the first week after your vacation, we can treat that too,” she added.