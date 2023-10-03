Travel the World with Travel Expert Denella Ri'chard

Award-winning Industry Expert and Travel Influencer Denella Ri'chard joined Inside South Florida to discuss her show “Traveling with Denella” and share her passion for delivering viewers with their daily dose of travel inspiration.

“We originally started on a streaming network,” says Ri'chard. “And we started basically like everybody was doing back then kind of like zoom platform shows, right? You're interviewing destinations and inspiring people to travel. So, we started traveling the world and three years later, I didn't go back to my executive position in the cruise industry. And we've been everywhere. I mean, South America, filming in Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands, the Bahamas, St. Lucia, the Virgin Islands. We've done shows on Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Port St. Lucie. We show you all the things to do, the cuisine, the people, the history, you know, we inspire you to get out and travel.”

For more information, follow @travelingwithdenella

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SOAR Entertainment & Media.