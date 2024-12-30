Travel Tips and Innovations to Simplify Your Holiday Journey

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amazon. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Journalist Stephanie Oswald joined Inside South Florida to share invaluable travel tips for the holiday season, emphasizing strategies to reduce stress and maximize convenience, especially during busy winter months. Here’s her breakdown of travel Do's, Don'ts, and Don't Forget's:

Top Travel Tips

Gift Yourself Time: Arrive at the airport early to avoid unnecessary stress. Skip Checking Bags: Opt for carry-on luggage and a personal item to simplify your trip and avoid delays at baggage claim. Wear Bulky Items: Save space in your luggage by wearing heavy boots or jackets on the plane.

Stephanie highlighted the convenience of Just Walk Out stores, a technological marvel powered by advanced AI. Here’s how it works:

Tap your credit card or mobile wallet to enter.

Shop seamlessly as cameras and shelf sensors track items in your virtual shopping bag.

Decide what you want, and when you're done, just walk out! Your card is automatically charged for the items you keep.

These stores are increasingly available, with over 200 locations worldwide, including 20+ in the U.S. One example is at Fort Lauderdale Airport’s Terminal 3. The technology is also expanding to stadiums and college campuses, making it a game-changer for quick, hassle-free shopping.

For Just Walk Out store locations, visitJustWalkOut.com. For more travel insights, follow Stephanie on X (formerly Twitter) at @TravelGirlSteph, or subscribe to Travel Girl Magazine atTravelGirlInc.com.