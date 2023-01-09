Travel tips to reset in the new year

If you’re looking to escape from the long days and restless nights, a fun getaway may do the trick. Travel and Lifestyle Expert, Dayvee Sutton, joined Inside South Florida to share why Orlando is one of the best places to visit.

“The Drury Plaza Hotel is a new official Walt Disney World Hotel,” says Sutton. “It includes a free breakfast, free shuttle service to all Disney parks, and more.”

The city has are a variety of eateries for foodies and activities for thrill seekers and adventurers.

“Orlando is becoming a great destination for foodies with 33 restaurants recently recognized by the famed Michelin Florida guide,” says Sutton. “For theme parks, Disney's Magic Kingdom introduces one of the fastest coasters, Tron Lightcycle, at any Disney Park this spring. You can go clear kayaking on Crystal Clear Springs or urban paddleboarding in the heart of downtown.”

For more information, check out VisitOrlando.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Visit Orlando.