Travelport's epic journey: Breaking records with Adventureman's global quest

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 18:30:06-04

Jen Catto, CMO for Travelport, joined Inside South Florida to share the incredible story of Jamie McDonald, the British Adventurer, who set a new world record by traveling to the seven wonders of the world in less than seven days using Travelport's seamless process to book the unforgettable trip.

“We wanted to put our new platform, Travelport Plus, to the ultimate test. We came up with the most complicated trip we could think of, which is to visit the seven wonders of the modern world in seven days. It was powered entirely by Travelport Plus,” says Catto. “The great thing about Travelport Plus is we worked with a travel agency that uses our platform, Travelbag, and they planned, booked, and serviced this entire trip. The value here is that they had Jamie's back the entire time.”

For more information, visit Travelport.com/7wonders

