Treat yourself to some sweets this summer with some of America’s top candies

Candy is a treat enjoyed by almost everyone and Lauren Boland, Director of Communications of the National Confectioners Association, joined Inside South Florida to share how Americans plan to incorporate candy into their summer plans and which candies are people’s favorites.

“Number one comes in with chocolate, which makes perfect sense. You've got to have chocolate for those amazing summer smore moments that we all need to have. That's perfect for your backyard barbecues,” says Boland. “Number two are gummy bears. Those gummy treats are perfect for summer. Number three is taffy, so that's where America's favorite candies rank and their favorite flavors this summer are strawberry, cherry and watermelon. You'll easily find those gummy treats and taffy this summer.”

If you are struggling to think of a gift to bring to your next get together, candy is always a great choice.

“We found that about 80% of Americans say that they're going to be bringing chocolate and candy to their visits and family get togethers this year,” says Boland. “That includes things like road trips, heading out to their favorite places this summer, or even going to the beach.”

For more information, visit NationalCandyMonth.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for the National Confectioners Association.