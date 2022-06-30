Treatment resources to help with lumbar spinal stenosis

Back pain can impede normal daily activities and Dr. Denis G. Patterson, and Lee Davis joined Inside South Florida to share the causes, effects, and treatment resources available to individuals suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis.

“Lumbar spinal stenosis is a condition that can cause chronic lower back pain,” says Dr. Patterson. “Unfortunately, we can develop some degeneration by doing normal activities of daily living, which can result in structures starting to push in on that nice open canal and can irritate the nerves.”

Lumbar spinal stenosis occurs for a variety of reasons and affects different types of patients.

“It could be some genetics involved,” says Dr. Patterson. “It could be how active you are in life, but it is usually found in patients who are getting older.”

Fortunately, there are options available to treat chronic lower back pain.

“Healthcare providers can get involved by going to the website KnowYourBackStory.com,” says Dr. Patterson. “It gives them more information about spinal stenosis or LSS and the different treatment options that are out there.”

For more information, visit KnowYourBackStory.com

