Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Treats for entertaining on award show nights

Posted at 2:37 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 14:37:41-05

There is so much anticipation surrounding the award show season. Whether you are hosting a viewing party or watching the events solo, Lifestyle Expert, Brandi Milloy, joined Inside South Florida to share delectables that can transform the big nights into delicious ones.

“Award season is also prime citrus season,” says Milloy. “I have a hot honey goat cheese appetizer with a little bit of Sunkist Cara Cara. It's seedless, juicy and sweet. That's for the savory lovers.”

For the ice cream enthusiasts, Milloy has a great dessert option to satisfy your sweet tooth.

“Cold Stone Creamery is also the official ice cream of the Critics’ choice,” says Milloy. “They're going to be noshing on some desserts including Cake Batter, Chocolate and Strawberry. Cold Stone Creamery actually has their first ever plant-based ice cream called Silk Chocolate Almond Milk.”

For more information, visit Sunkist.com/recipes

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by CCA Events LLC.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors