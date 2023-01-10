Treats for entertaining on award show nights

There is so much anticipation surrounding the award show season. Whether you are hosting a viewing party or watching the events solo, Lifestyle Expert, Brandi Milloy, joined Inside South Florida to share delectables that can transform the big nights into delicious ones.

“Award season is also prime citrus season,” says Milloy. “I have a hot honey goat cheese appetizer with a little bit of Sunkist Cara Cara. It's seedless, juicy and sweet. That's for the savory lovers.”

For the ice cream enthusiasts, Milloy has a great dessert option to satisfy your sweet tooth.

“Cold Stone Creamery is also the official ice cream of the Critics’ choice,” says Milloy. “They're going to be noshing on some desserts including Cake Batter, Chocolate and Strawberry. Cold Stone Creamery actually has their first ever plant-based ice cream called Silk Chocolate Almond Milk.”

For more information, visit Sunkist.com/recipes

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by CCA Events LLC.

